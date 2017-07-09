UPSC To Conduct NDA & NA 2 Exam In September; NDA & NA 1 Result Expected Soon

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct NDA & NA (II) exam on 10 September 2017. Candidates who had applied for the exam in June can expect the admit cards after mid- August. Since yesterday news have been going on about the result of NDA & NA (I) 2017 which was held in April. Candidates can expect the result soon; however since the Commission has not made any declaration yet on the result candidates are urged to wait for an official update. Last year the result was declared in June.

NDA & NA aspirants should note that the Commission will start the examination almost in the same time as it was held this year. The application process will begin on 10 January 2018 and will be open till 5 February 2018.

UPSC NDA & NA (I) 2018 will be held on 22 April. The next exam will be on 9 September 2018. Read: UPSC Annual Exam Calendar For 2018.

