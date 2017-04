Telangana TS Intermediate Results 2017 Declared; Check Now

Telangana Inter Results 2017: Check Regular, Vocational 1st, 2nd year results now

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (Telangana BIE) has declared the examinations conducted in various streams (General and Vocational) on March 2017. The candidates who have appeared for these General and Vocational Exams of Telangana Intermediate can check their results from the the official results website now. The results have been made available at results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana BIE intermediate examinations were conducted on March this year. Telangana TS first year intermediate exam was held from March 1 till March 17 and TS second year examination began on March 2 and continued till March 19.Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education controls 2754 colleges across the state and the results declared is for to all those colleges.Following results are declared by Telangana Intermediate 1st Year General Results.1st Year Vocational Results.2nd Year General Results.2nd Year Vocational Results.Candidates can follow these steps to check the results of Telangana Inter Results 2017:Go to the official website of Telangana Inter Results; http://results.cgg.gov.inClick on your stream/yearEnter your roll numberSee your resultsApart from results.cgg.gov.in, results can be checked at manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.The TS BIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education started its operation in 2014 after the state bifurcation with Andhra Pradesh.Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education declared the AP BIE Intermediate results last week.Click here for more Education News