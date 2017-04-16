Telangana TS Intermediate Results 2017 Declared; Check Now

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education controls 2754 colleges across the state and the results declared is for to all those colleges.
Telangana Intermediate Results 2017: Results Declared
Following results are declared by Telangana Intermediate:
1st Year General Results.
1st Year Vocational Results.
2nd Year General Results.
2nd Year Vocational Results.
Telangana Intermediate Results 2017: How To Check
Candidates can follow these steps to check the results of Telangana Inter Results 2017:
Go to the official website of Telangana Inter Results; http://results.cgg.gov.in
Click on your stream/year
Enter your roll number
See your results
Apart from results.cgg.gov.in, results can be checked at manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.
The TS BIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education started its operation in 2014 after the state bifurcation with Andhra Pradesh.
Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education declared the AP BIE Intermediate results last week.
