Telangana TS Intermediate Results 2017 Declared; Check Now

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 16, 2017 13:35 IST
New Delhi:  Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (Telangana BIE) has declared the examinations conducted in various streams (General and Vocational) on March 2017. The candidates who have appeared for these General and Vocational Exams of Telangana Intermediate can check their results from the the official results website now. The results have been made available at results.cgg.gov.in. Telangana BIE intermediate examinations were conducted on March this year. Telangana TS first year intermediate exam was held from March  1 till March 17 and TS second year examination began on March 2 and continued till March 19.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education controls 2754 colleges across the state and the results declared is for to all those colleges.

Telangana Intermediate Results 2017: Results Declared

Following results are declared by Telangana Intermediate:
      
1st Year General Results.    
      
1st Year Vocational Results.    
      
2nd Year General Results.    
      
2nd Year Vocational Results.

Telangana Intermediate Results 2017: How To Check
 
telangana inter results

Telangana Inter Results 2017: Check Regular, Vocational 1st, 2nd year results now


Candidates can follow these steps to check the results of Telangana Inter Results 2017:

Go to the official website of Telangana Inter Results; http://results.cgg.gov.in
Click on your stream/year
Enter your roll number
See your results

Apart from results.cgg.gov.in, results can be checked at manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

The TS BIE Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education started its operation in 2014 after the state bifurcation with Andhra Pradesh. 

Andhra Pradesh State Board of Intermediate Education declared the AP BIE Intermediate results last week.

Trending

