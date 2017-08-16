Sultanate Of Oman Announces Scholarship For Indian Students, Last Date To Apply August 24

Eligibility for the Scholarship
The candidate should be below the age of 25 years as on October 1, 2017 and must hold General Secondary Certificate or Higher Education Diploma or plus 2.
Such candidates who have already been abroad for studies can apply subject to the condition that they have been in India for at least two consecutive years at the time of making the application.
Programmes Covered Under the Scholarship
The study programmes covered under this scholarship are:
- Engineering specializations
- Administrative and IT specializations
- Language and Art specializations
- The scholarship does not cover medical or paramedical specializations.
Allowances Under the Scholarship
Students selected for the scholarship will be given the following allowances:
- R.O. 200 which is equivalent to $518 for pocket money, boarding, accommodation and transportation.
- Free treatment in government hospitals except dental and treatment charges related to road accidents for those with uninsured vehicles or driving without driving license.
- Two way air ticket once a year.
Students living in Oman and studying in Omani institutes under the Omani Programme for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation will get the same benefits except monthly allowance and air ticket.
The detailed notice for the scholarship is available on the MHRD website.
