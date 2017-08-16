Sultanate Of Oman Announces Scholarship For Indian Students, Last Date To Apply August 24 The Sultanate of Oman has announced scholarships for Indian Nationals under the Omani Programme for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation for the academic year 2017-18. The scholarship is open for all such students with age below 25 years.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sultanate Of Oman Announces Scholarship For Indian Students New Delhi: The Sultanate of Oman has announced scholarships for Indian Nationals under the Omani Programme for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation for the academic year 2017-18. The scholarship is open for all such students with age below 25 years. The complete application form along with Cover Letter should be sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development on or before August 24, 2017. The duration of study will be 5 years including preparatory programme and student will not be permitted to change the education institute or programme for which they have been accepted.



Eligibility for the Scholarship



The candidate should be below the age of 25 years as on October 1, 2017 and must hold General Secondary Certificate or Higher Education Diploma or plus 2.



Such candidates who have already been abroad for studies can apply subject to the condition that they have been in India for at least two consecutive years at the time of making the application.



Programmes Covered Under the Scholarship



The study programmes covered under this scholarship are: Engineering specializations

Administrative and IT specializations

Language and Art specializations

The scholarship does not cover medical or paramedical specializations.

Allowances Under the Scholarship



Students selected for the scholarship will be given the following allowances: R.O. 200 which is equivalent to $518 for pocket money, boarding, accommodation and transportation.

Free treatment in government hospitals except dental and treatment charges related to road accidents for those with uninsured vehicles or driving without driving license.

Two way air ticket once a year.

Students living in Oman and studying in Omani institutes under the Omani Programme for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation will get the same benefits except monthly allowance and air ticket.



The detailed notice for the scholarship is available on the MHRD website.



Click here for more









The Sultanate of Oman has announced scholarships for Indian Nationals under the Omani Programme for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation for the academic year 2017-18. The scholarship is open for all such students with age below 25 years. The complete application form along with Cover Letter should be sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development on or before August 24, 2017. The duration of study will be 5 years including preparatory programme and student will not be permitted to change the education institute or programme for which they have been accepted.The candidate should be below the age of 25 years as on October 1, 2017 and must hold General Secondary Certificate or Higher Education Diploma or plus 2.Such candidates who have already been abroad for studies can apply subject to the condition that they have been in India for at least two consecutive years at the time of making the application.The study programmes covered under this scholarship are:Students selected for the scholarship will be given the following allowances:Students living in Oman and studying in Omani institutes under the Omani Programme for Cultural and Scientific Cooperation will get the same benefits except monthly allowance and air ticket.The detailed notice for the scholarship is available on the MHRD website.Click here for more Education News