QS World University Rankings 2017: IISc Bangalore, IIT Delhi In Top 200

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) have been included in the top 200 in QS World University Rankings 2017 released recently. IISc is placed in the 152 th position while IIT Delhi secured 185 th rank. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, Harvard University, University of Cambridge and California Institute of Technology (Caltech) gained top five positions in the rankings. Apart from IISc and IITD, other IITs like, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharaqpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati are included in the top 500 in the rankings.
The QS World University Rankings by Subject ranks the world's top universities in individual subject areas, covering 46 subjects as of 2017. The rankings aim to help prospective students identify the world's leading schools in their chosen field, with the list of subjects extended each year in response to high demand for subject-level comparisons.
In subject ranks, University of Delhi (DU) can boast the world's 16th best development studies programme, but the capital university was placed in 501-550 range in overall ranking.
In Engineering and Technology Degrees subject category, India is represented by 6 institutes in top 150 with five IITs and IISc.
In top 50 Asian universities, five Indian institutes are listed in which IISc ranked 33 and rest are IITs (IIB, IITD, IITM and IITK).
In Arts and Humanities subject category, DU is placed in 210th position with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in 247th position. In Social sciences, DU and JNU are in Top 400.
GS ranking use four components which are combined to produce the results for each of the subject rankings, with weightings adapted for each discipline: Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Research citations per paper, H-index.
With the inclusion of IISc in top 200, this is the second time the Bangalore based institute making news this week; the first one for being ranked 8th in Times Higher Education's Best Small Universities rankings 2017.
