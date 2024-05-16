Mizoram Primary School Welcomes Eight Sets Of Twins This Year, Photo Goes Viral

This unique occurrence includes 7 sets of identical twins and 1 set of fraternal twins.

A local primary school in Aizawl, Government College Veng Primary School, has become an unexpected centre of attention, according to The Assam Tribune. The school has witnessed a remarkable influx of twins this year, with a photograph featuring eight sets of twins going viral on social media on Monday.

This unique occurrence includes seven sets of identical twins and one set of fraternal twins. School faculty members are thrilled to have such a large number of twins gracing their classrooms. According to the Headmaster, H Lalventluanga, while the school has seen twins enrolled in the past, this year's eight sets are a record-breaker.

"We were delighted to discover during a staff discussion this morning that we have eight sets of twins currently studying in various classes," H Lalventluanga told The Assam Tribune. "Last year, we only had four sets enrolled."

The Headmaster further elaborated that the twins come from a mix of localities in Aizawl, including College Veng, ITI, and Salem Veng. There's a good gender balance among the twins, with one set of fraternal twins, four sets of girls, and three sets of boys.

"We have one fraternal pair, four pairs of girls, and three pairs of boys studying in our school. KG 1 has two pairs of boys, one fraternal pair, and one pair of girls. KG 2 has one male pair, while Class 1 has a pair of girls, and another two pairs of girls in Class 2," he added.



Interestingly, one of the fraternal twin sets belongs to the Headmaster himself. His son, Remruatdika, and daughter, Lalzarzovi, are currently in KG 1 and will be turning five years old on July 21st.

Lalventluanga also mentioned another school in the area, Government Rev. Thianga Primary School located in Bethlehem, which has enrolled four sets of twins.