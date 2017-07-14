Panjab University CET 2017 Merit List: Know How To Check

Panjab University (PU) merit list for common entrance test held for granting admission to undergraduate courses can be checked at the official website. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the same at the official website of the university at puchd.ac.in. Candidates should check the list at the official website only; in case the website slows down, wait for a while and retry later. Consisting of the rank and scores of individual candidates, the PU CET 2017 merit list will aid candidates in taking admission to various undergraduate courses.Go to the official website of the University at puchd.ac.inClick on the relevant linkCheck the score and rankCandidates should note that the admission list will be available on 18 July and students shall have to report to the allotted colleges from 19 July to 21 July in order to complete the registration process.Classes for the 1st year degree students will commence from 24 July.PU CET 2017 was held on 4 June. The exam is held every year by the university in order to grant admission to eligible candidates into various undergraduate courses under different colleges.Candidates should go through the latest update given by the University, 'Candidates may find the merit list for admission in the Noticeboard Link on the website of respective department/centre/institute.'