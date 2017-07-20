Osmania University Declares Degree Results For Semester I, II (Regular, Backlog) Held In June 2017

Osmania University (OU) has declared the results for the 2nd semester (regular) and 1st semester (backlog) exams in UG courses. Candidates can check their results at the official website of the University at Osmania.ac.in. Alternatively candidates can also check their result at manabadi.com, vidyavision.com and schools9.com. Results have been declared for BA, BSc, BCom and BBA courses. Results are available online and due to multiple logins, the website is slow. Candidates should not panic and wait for a while to retrieve the result.

How to check Osmania University UG result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of Osmania University at Osmania.ac.in

Or else go to any of the alternative result websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the exam result tab in the varsity's webpage

Step 3: Click on the course for which you want to check the result

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number (the hall ticket number is a 12 digit number)

Step 4: Get the result

Step 5: Save a copy of it

OU results have been awarded in grade points and grades; where each grade has a particular denomination. While Grade A is 84-70 marks, B is 69-60. Grade F is less than 40 marks. Those securing between 100-85 marks will get O grade.

The University had declared BA, BSc, BCom, BBA results in May 2017. The result was announced for 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students.

About Osmania University: Osmania University was established by Nawab Osman Ali Khan, seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. On an average almost 3 lakh students are enrolled with the university at a given time. The university has around 1000 colleges affiliated to it and offers 25 under graduate courses with various specialization and combinations. The university follows CBCS (Choice Based Credit System).

