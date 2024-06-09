JEE Advanced Result 2024 Live Updates: IIT Delhi Zone's Ved Lahoti Tops

JEE Advanced Result 2024 LIVE: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024 results. Those who participated in the exam can check their scorecards for both paper 1 and paper 2 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The result includes the candidate's marks, the Common Rank List (CRL), and the Category Rank List. The IIT entrance exam took place on May 26, 2024, in two sessions across various centers nationwide. The answer key was published on June 2. Only the top 2.5 lakh JEE Main 2024 students are eligible to take the JEE Advanced. This year, the cut-off marks for JEE Advanced increased. The minimum cut-off for general category candidates in JEE Main 2024 was 93.2 percentile, compared to 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022.



Here Are The Live Updates On JEE Advanced Result 2024: