Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2017 Announced By CHSE Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has finally announced the plus two science result in the State.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Odisha Plus Two Science Result 2017 Declared New Delhi: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has finally announced the plus two science result in the State. The announcement of HSC science result will now help students prepare for the first level of higher education. Admission to various undergraduate courses will commence soon. Awaited entrance exam result, even the examination not held yet will be done soon after. Students can check their result at orissaresults.nic.in and also at chseodisha.nic.in. Also read: how to check the Odisha plus two result online.



The Board has further announced that the last date for rechecking or re-addition is 29 May 2017. Odisha HSC Result 2017 Announced



The Board had conducted the intermediate examination in the month of March this year. The examination which began on 6 March witnessed a total of 91000 examinees.



Since huge number of students are waiting for the result, server issues are ought to happen. In such cases, students must keep patience. The result will be available on the official website for a longer duration. Moreover students can keep trying for the result during offpeak hours.



Click here for



Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has finally announced the plus two science result in the State. The announcement of HSC science result will now help students prepare for the first level of higher education. Admission to various undergraduate courses will commence soon. Awaited entrance exam result, even the examination not held yet will be done soon after. Students can check their result at orissaresults.nic.in and also at chseodisha.nic.in. Also read: how to check the Odisha plus two result online.The Board has further announced that the last date for rechecking or re-addition is 29 May 2017.The declaration of science stream result is ought to make students of other stream anxious for their result. However as of now, no official announcement has been made by the Board yet. Still, the result for humanities and commerce stream can be expected soon as well.The Board had conducted the intermediate examination in the month of March this year. The examination which began on 6 March witnessed a total of 91000 examinees.Since huge number of students are waiting for the result, server issues are ought to happen. In such cases, students must keep patience. The result will be available on the official website for a longer duration. Moreover students can keep trying for the result during offpeak hours.Click here for Education News