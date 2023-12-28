AILET Master of Laws 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Details

AILET 2024: Candidates can access the first provisional merit lists for BA LLM on the official website.

The result for round 1 seat allotment of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) counselling has been released by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. Candidates can access the first provisional merit lists for BA Master of Laws (LLM) by visiting the official website. To obtain the result, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Only candidates who completed online counselling registration and paid the fee by 11am on December 26, 2023, have been considered for inclusion in the first provisional merit list for admission to the LLM Programme (Non-Residential) based on AILET merit.

Candidates listed in the merit list for the LLM Program must submit a provisional admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 by 11am on January 3, 2024. Failure to do so will result in the cancellation of the admission offer, and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in the order of merit among those registered for online counselling.

The portal/interface for payment of the provisional admission confirmation fee and downloading the provisional admission offer letter by the provisionally selected candidates has been activated.

In case the candidates choose not to accept the admission offer for any reason, the decision will not be reconsidered under any circumstances, and they will forfeit the right to admission along with the right to a refund of the counselling fee. No requests for reconsideration will be entertained.

Furthermore, provisionally selected candidates must download their provisional admission offer letter from their AILET-2024 account. Candidates are required to sign each page of the provisional admission offer letter and upload it onto their AILET-2024 account, along with a signed undertaking by both the candidate and their parents.

The AILET LLB 1st allotment result is scheduled to be released on December 29, 2023.

AILET LLM 2024 counselling schedule: