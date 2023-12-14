All India Law Entrance Test Results 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download Answer Key, Scorecard

AILET Results 2024: Candidates can access their results at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 results have been declared by the National Law University (NLU) Delhi. Those who appeared in the examination can access their results on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET 2024 exam, held on December 10, 2023, was for admission to various courses, including BA LLB, LLM, and PhD. To check their results, candidates need to log in using their registration number and date of birth on the official portal. In addition to the results, the National Law University (NLU), Delhi has issued the final answer key.

Candidates who have cleared the test will have to take part in the upcoming counseling sessions, and further information regarding the counseling sessions will be communicated shortly.

AILET 2024 Result 2024: Here are the steps to check

Go to the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Click on the AILET 2024 Result link on the homepage

Input your AILET 2024 registration number and password

The outcome of your examination will appear on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference



Details regarding the number of candidates for BA LLB (Hons) and LLM are provided below:

BA LLB (Hons):

Number of candidates registered: 18,044

Number of candidates present: 17,174

Number of candidates absent: 870

Male: 7,290

Female: 10,752

Transgender: 2

General: 10,934

SC: 1,825

ST: 490

OBC: 3,340

EwS: 1,455

LLM: