NEET UG 2017: Allahabad HC Bench Directs MCI, Centre And CBSE To Clarify Stand On Upper Age Limit

EMAIL PRINT Allahabad HC Bench Directs MCI, Centre And CBSE To Clarify NEET Age Limit New Delhi: A Division Bench comprising of Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi and Sanjay Harkauli of Allahabad High Court has asked for a reply from the Medical Council of India (MCI), the Centre, and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the method adopted to determine the upper age limit for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) to be held this year. The order was passed by the bench at Lucknow after hearing two writ petitions filed by Navneet Tripathi and twenty-two other petitioners. The petition pertained to the upper age limit of 25 years set by CBSE for NEET UG applicants.



According to the petition, the upper age limit rule is not in accordance with the regulations provided under the MCI Act. The petition also argued that since the upper age limit rule does not conform to law, it should be removed immediately.



The counsel representing the Centre and the MCI presented certain documents related to determination of upper age limit for NEET. Press Trust of India quoted the bench saying "In view of the aforesaid documents that have been placed before the Court, the stand of the Medical Council of India as well as that of the Union government has to be brought on record by way of an affidavit as to what was the procedure adopted for the purpose of fixing the upper age limit of 25 years for NEET examination."



The bench emphasized on the urgency of the matter and said that the court expects both the Centre and the MCI should submit their counter affidavits latest by February 20, which is the next date of hearing. The bench also directed the counsel for CBSE to file a response. This year NEET-UG exam will be conducted on May 7, 2017. The application process for NEET UG 2017 started on January 31 and will end on March 1.



