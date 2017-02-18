NEET 2017: Student Islamic Organization Moves Supreme Court To Conduct NEET In Urdu

New Delhi: Student Islamic Organization (SIO) has filed a petition in Supreme Court of India against CBSE the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for its decision to not include Urdu as one of the languages in which NEET 2017 exam is to be conducted. The organization said that the decision to not include Urdu is unjustified and biased toward students who complete their higher secondary and senior secondary education in Urdu medium. The Ministry has so far added 10 different languages to the list of languages in which NEET exam will be conducted this year.
The organization, in its press release said that this seemed to be a selective discrimination toward a language despite repeated representation. The organization explained that currently Urdu stands at number six among the languages spoken in India. It is also listed in Schedule VIII of the Indian Constitution. The organization said that a large number of students study science in Urdu language and NCERT too prints its textbooks in Urdu.
In support of its arguments, SIO said that Gujarati, Kannada, Oriya, and Assames, the seventh, eighth, tenth, and twelfth most spoken languages in India repectively have been included as options of medium for appearing in the exam. The organization highlighted that a huge number of students study science in Urdu language in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana etc. The state governments have also made requests to the Union Health Ministry to include Urdu as one of the language medium for the exam.
SIO said that the exclusion of Urdu deprives a large populace from appearing in the exam. They are either forced to appear in a language which they did not opt for during secondary education or not appear in the exam at all. This leaves them with very less options to pursue medical education as NEET is going to be the only entrance exam to be conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Medical Institutes in India.
