Major Fire At Popular Delhi Market Dilli Haat, 12 Fire Engines At Spot

A major fire broke out at a popular market in Delhi on Wednesday evening. The fire broke out at 8.55 pm at Dilli Haat, said Delhi Fire Service, adding that twelve fire engines were rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported in the fire yet.

The fire has been doused now, informed Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra in a post on X at 9.51 pm. "There are no reports of any casualties in the fire. I am going to Delhi Haat," he said.

दिल्ली हाट में आग को काबू कर लिया गया है



आग में किसी के हताहत होने की सूचना नहीं हैं



दमकल विभाग और प्रशासन घटना स्थल पर मौजूद हैं



मैं दिल्ली हाट जा रहा हूँ — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) April 30, 2025

Around 25 to 30 stalls were completely burnt to ashes in the market in South Delhi's INA. In visuals, huge clouds of thick smoke could be seen above stalls in the market. Several traders have lost their goods in the fire," a witness said.

"After the fire broke out, people started rushing towards the Dilli Haat exit. It seems like a major fire

The market is inspired by India's village markets and has stalls of handicrafts from across the country. Stalls of different states have caught fire, officials said.

The market also has shops of cuisines from various parts of India.