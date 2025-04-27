NEET UG 2025: NTA Launches Platform To Report Suspicious Activities

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a platform for candidates to report any suspicious claims related to the NEET UG 2025 examination. The move aims to curb malpractice and misinformation amid rising concerns about fraudulent activities surrounding the national-level medical entrance test.

NTA has urged candidates not to fall prey to unscrupulous elements making false promises or claims regarding access to the NEET UG 2025 question paper or examination content. Candidates can now report such suspicious activities easily through a newly introduced portal, the link to which is available on the official NTA websites - nta.ac.in and neet.nta.ac.in.

Reports can be filed under the following three categories:

Unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to NEET UG 2025 papers

Individuals falsely claiming to have access to exam content

Impersonators posing as NTA or government officials

The reporting form is straightforward and allows users to describe the incident, specify where and when it occurred, and upload any supporting documents or files. Candidates and concerned individuals can report any suspicious claims. The last date for submitting reports is 5pm on May 4, 2025.



