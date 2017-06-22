MHT CET Final Merit List To Be Declared Today @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The MHT CET exam was conducted on May 11, 2017.
MHT CET 2017 Final Merit List: How to check
DTE Maharashtra will release the MHT CET 2017 final merit list today and the candidates may follow these steps to see from dtemaharashtra.gov.in:
MHT CET 2017 Final Merit List To Be Declared Today @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step one: Candidates may go to DTE Maharashtra Official website: dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step two: Click on the 'Check final Merit List' link under First Year BE/BTech Admission 2017-18.
Step three: Enter application id and date of birth correctly.
Step four: Submit and view your merit status.
The admission to engineering BE and BTech will be based on the final merit list which will be published on the website on today. The final merit list will most probably be similar to the provisional merit list published recently.
The category-wise seats (Seat Matrix) for Common Allotment Process (CAP) will also be published the today.
