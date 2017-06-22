MHT CET Final Merit List To Be Declared Today @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will publish the final merit list of qualified candidates for MHT CET BE and B.Tech. courses today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MHT CET Final Merit List To Be Declared Today @ Dtemaharashtra.gov.in New Delhi: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will publish the final merit list of qualified candidates for MHT CET BE and B.Tech. courses today. According to an update posted on the official website, the final merit list will be released today at 8:00 pm. The DTE has released the provisional merit list on the official website recently. DTE Maharashtra has already declared the result for MHT CET 2017 which is conducted for admission to first year degree program in engineering and pharmacy courses. The admission for various engineering courses in Maharashtra state will be done on the basis of the MHT CET final merit list.



