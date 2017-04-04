MHRD's NIRF Ranks Jamia Millia Islamia 12th Among Universities

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked at the 12th position among Universities in the country by MHRD's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) on the basis of parameters that include- teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.
NIRF in its India Rankings Report-2017, released by Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday, has placed JMI at the 20th position in the 'overall ranking' that includes the IITs and some top technical institutions.
Among engineering institutions, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the university has also been ranked at the 20th position. JMI ranks 6th among Central universities as per the ranking details.
Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, JMI said that he was "elated at the news of Jamia Millia Islamia being ranked among the top 20 universities in the country. The university has come a long way and we hope to perform even better in the future".
Prof. Shahid Ashraf, Pro Vice-Chancellor JMI, thanked all the colleagues and faculty members for their contributions in helping JMI secure such a good ranking in NIRF.
