Telangana State Board Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter first and second-year board examination results soon. As per media reports, the results will be announced on April 25.

Candidates who appeared in the exam, will be able to check their results on the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in, examresults.ts.nic.in or results.cgg.gov.in. They will be required to enter their roll number and password to check the results.

The TS Inter 1st year exams began on February 28 and ended on March 18, whereas the examinations for the 2nd year students began on February 29 and concluded on March 19.

To qualify the exam, candidates will be required to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in each subject.

Around 9,22,520 candidates registered for the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams this year. Of them, 4,78,527 students appeared in the Inter first-year exams and 4,43,993 candidates appeared for the TS inter-second-year exams.



Steps to check results