MCI Directs Cancellation Of 500 Admissions In Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Medical Colleges

New Delhi: Around 500 students from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will lose their admission in medical courses! Reason: They had allegedly not appeared in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) exam last year. The Medical Council of India (MCI) has asked some private medical colleges in these two states to cancel admissions. A senior MCI official has told Press Trust of India that, these admissions are suspected to be backdoor admissions allegedly done after taking capitation fees even as these states were among those who had opted for NEET exam last year.
According to MCI secretary Dr Reena Nayyar, more than 17 private medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh have been sent notices askim them to annul the admissions of over 400 students.
In a similar way, a private medical college in Tamil Nadu which has also been issued a discharge notice to scrap the admission of around 36 students as it was allegedly done in violation of norms prescribed by Medical Council of India.
"The monitoring committee of MCI found that these institutes have admitted students who did not appear for the NEET exam despite the states opting for NEET," said Dr Nayyar told PTI.
Last year, the centre had given state governments the choice to either orgnise their own medical entrance exams or opt for NEET to fill undergraduate seats in medical colleges.
The committee, according to Dr Nayyar, is looking in to admissions in all the medical colleges across India and is yet to gather the precise numbers of students who did not attend in national level entrance exam but still got admitted to the courses.
"Such admissions are illegal as the concerned states had opted for NEET and so they cannot bypass it," she said.
The Dental Council of India (DCI), which administers the admissions in dental colleges in India, is also examining the admission in this line.
"We have received complaints about illegal admissions in dental colleges in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and we are scrutinizing such admissions which were done ignoring NEET," Dr A K Chandna, a member of DCI, told PTI.
(With Inputs from PTI)
