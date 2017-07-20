Kerala NEET 2017: MBBS, BDS, Medical Allied Courses Revised Category List Published, Check @ Cee.kerala.gov.in

Candidates belong to other categories may refer the category list published on July 16. The list can be accessed from the official website of CEE.
Based on GPAT 2017 (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test), Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has began first phase of allotment for PG Pharmacy courses.
In the State, a total of 15 medical and dental colleges will be participating in the all India NEET counselling.
As many as 51066 candidates from Kerala have submitted their NEET (UG) 2017 result online.
Last week, Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the rank list for MBBS admission in the State through NEET 2017. In Kerala, admissions to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Forestry, Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries courses are done on the basis of the NEET 2017 score.
Kerala MBBS, BDS, Medical Allied Courses Revised Category List: How To Check
The candidates may access the list following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of the Kerala CEE, cee.kerala.gov.in.
Step Two: Click on these links given on the homepage:
KEAM 2017 -- Medical Allied Courses Revised Category List
KEAM 2017 -- MBBS/BDS Course Revised Category List
Step Three: See the lists
