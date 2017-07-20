Kerala NEET 2017: MBBS, BDS, Medical Allied Courses Revised Category List Published, Check @ Cee.kerala.gov.in Office of the Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Thiruvananthapuram has published the revised MBBS, BDS and medical allied courses except Ayurveda category list at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Office of the Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Thiruvananthapuram has published the revised MBBS, BDS and medical allied courses except Ayurveda category list at cee.kerala.gov.in, based on the NEET 2017 results. The Category lists for the following categories- BH, BX, DV, EC, EZ, KN, LA, MU, OE, SC, SD and VK have been revised after considering the certificates/documents received in respect of various claims, said the notification from CEE, Kerala.Candidates belong to other categories may refer the category list published on July 16. The list can be accessed from the official website of CEE.Based on GPAT 2017 (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test), Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has began first phase of allotment for PG Pharmacy courses.In the State, a total of 15 medical and dental colleges will be participating in the all India NEET counselling.As many as 51066 candidates from Kerala have submitted their NEET (UG) 2017 result online.Last week, Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the rank list for MBBS admission in the State through NEET 2017. In Kerala, admissions to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Unani, Forestry, Agriculture, Veterinary and Fisheries courses are done on the basis of the NEET 2017 score.The candidates may access the list following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of the Kerala CEE, cee.kerala.gov.in.Step Two: Click on these links given on the homepage:KEAM 2017 -- Medical Allied Courses Revised Category ListKEAM 2017 -- MBBS/BDS Course Revised Category ListStep Three: See the listsClick here for more Education News