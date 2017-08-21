Karnataka NEET 2017: Medical Admission Second Round Seat Allotment Results Today @ Kea.kar.nic.in Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) of Government of Karnataka will release the second round seat allotment results for admission to the medical and dental undergraduate courses in the state.

Karnataka NEET 2017: Medical Admission Second Round Seat Allotment Results Today @ Kea.kar.nic.in New Delhi: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) of Government of Karnataka will release the second round seat allotment results for admission to the medical and dental undergraduate courses in the state. According to the schedule released by the Authority on August first week this year, display of Seat matrix for the second allotment was done on August 17 after 4:pm. The students were given chance to change options if any from August 17 to August 19. The admissions to Medical and Dental undergraduate courses in various colleges in Karnataka will be done based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results.



According to Karnataka Examinations Authority, the seat allotted to the candidate in the first round will be considered as last option in the second round. If any of the better Options are not allotted, the KEA said then the seat allotted to them in the second round will remain with the candidate.



The candidates who have obtained a seat from KEA and have later on joined in their state / other college or courses, candidates may please note that such of those who have got the Admission Order from KEA and do not join the allotted college or leave the college after joining - such actions are tantamount to seat blocking and will result in loss of subsidized Government Quota seats to the Private Management. (There are other equally eligible meritorious candidates in the merit queue.)



Such candidates should surrender their allotted seat to KEA only, and such seat will be offered to other equally eligible meritorious candidates in the Second Round.

Karnataka NEET 2017 Medical Admission Second Round Seat Allotment Results: How to check

The results can be checked following these steps:



Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in

Click on the UG NEET CET-2017 link

Click on the allotment results link

Enter required details

See your allotment results or order



Education News





