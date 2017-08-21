Karnataka NEET 2017: Medical Admission Second Round Seat Allotment Results Today @ Kea.kar.nic.in

According to Karnataka Examinations Authority, the seat allotted to the candidate in the first round will be considered as last option in the second round. If any of the better Options are not allotted, the KEA said then the seat allotted to them in the second round will remain with the candidate.
The candidates who have obtained a seat from KEA and have later on joined in their state / other college or courses, candidates may please note that such of those who have got the Admission Order from KEA and do not join the allotted college or leave the college after joining - such actions are tantamount to seat blocking and will result in loss of subsidized Government Quota seats to the Private Management. (There are other equally eligible meritorious candidates in the merit queue.)
According to KEA, such candidates should surrender their allotted seat to KEA only, and such seat will be offered to other equally eligible meritorious candidates in the Second Round.
Karnataka NEET 2017 Medical Admission Second Round Seat Allotment Results: How to check
The results can be checked following these steps:
Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in
Click on the UG NEET CET-2017 link
Click on the allotment results link
Enter required details
See your allotment results or order
Click here for more Education News