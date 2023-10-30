Karnataka Examinations Authority Invites Applications For AYUSH Postgraduate Admission

Karnataka AYUSH PG admission 2023: Registration opens at 11am, October 30 and will close on November 2.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has issued a notification for admission to postgraduate courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, Yoga, and Naturopathy for the academic year 2023-24. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Registration opens at 11am, October 30 and will close on November 2 at 11.59pm. Candidates from the general category will need to pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000, while Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 for their registration.

"All candidates who have successfully cleared AIAPGET-2023 are eligible to complete their online registration for available PG AYUSH seats," the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) official notice stated.

According to the examination authority, 85 per cent of the seats in government institutions will be reserved for the state quota. The KEA will be responsible for filling all Ayurveda, homeopathy, and unani seats, along with 25 per cent of yoga and naturopathy seats in private institutions.

"Candidature is provisional and contingent upon meeting the eligibility criteria outlined in the AIAPGET 2023 information bulletin. Furthermore, provisional admission is subject to approval by NCISM/NCH/government/competent authority/universities, etc. Mere registration or document verification does not guarantee candidates admission to Karnataka AYUSH PG MD and MS courses," the KEA added.

Steps for applying online for Karnataka AYUSH NEET PG Counselling 2023:

Visit the Karnataka Examinations Authority's official website.

Review the eligibility requirements.

Initiate the registration process by clicking on the designated link.

Input your personal information and academic details.

Submit the required payment.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the KEA website at http://kea.kar.nic.in.