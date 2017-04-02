JEE Main 2017: Paper 1 Analysis

New Delhi: More than 10 lakh students attended Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination today. The Paper I offline of the JEE Main was conducted in the morning session while Paper II is still on (while preparing this article). The JEE Main Paper 1 consisted of 90 questions divided among Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics equally.
It was a mixed reaction from the students regarding the difficulty level who have attended the exam today.
"My IIT JEE Main examination was held today. There were lots of hard questions. I tried my best, but I failed in some", commented Dhananjoy who attended the exam today.
"The exam went well, I solved 33 out of 90 questions. Mathematics was easy, and I found Physics to be tricky", said Vinay Kale, from Vashi, Mumbai.
"For me Physics was alright, but Mathematics was little difficult. To avoid negative marking, I attempted selective questions," said Vedangini.
Meanwhile, various coaching institutes have come out with the Paper 1 analysis and answer keys.
You can see the Toppr's answer keys here (this is from various other unofficial answer keys).
The official JEE Main 2017 Answer Keys and images of OMR sheets of Pen and Paper based examination and Computer Based Examination will be available on the official website of JEE Main for display from April 18, 2017 to April 22, 2017.
