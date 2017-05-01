JEE Advanced 2017; Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know Details Here

New Delhi: Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced) 2017 is conducted for the admission to Undergraduate Programs at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country. This year's JEE Advanced exam will be held on May 21, Sunday in two sessions; morning and afternoon. JEE (Advanced) 2017 is being organized by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras this year.
The registration for JEE Advanced 2017 will end tomorrow. Here we are listing out some important points the candidates can refer to:
JEE Advanced 2017: IITs Score Applied To
JEE Advanced 2017 score will be applied to all these Indian Institutes of Technology:
IIT Bhilai, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Dharwad, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Goa, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Jammu, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar, IIT Tirupati and IIT Varanasi.
JEE (Advanced) 2017: Papers
In JEE (Advanced) 2017, students will have to attempt two compulsory papers. Each paper is of 3 hour duration and has objective type questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The question papers will be provided either in English or in Hindi.
JEE (Advanced) 2017: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfill each of the following five criteria for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2017:
Should be among the top 2,20,000 (all categories included) in JEE (Main) 2017
Should be born on or after October 1, 1992
Five years relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates
Should NOT have appeared in JEE (Advanced) in 2015 or earlier
Should have appeared in Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2016 or 2017. Candidates who wrote Class XII in 2015 are eligible if result was declared after June 2015.
Should NOT have accepted admission at any of the IITs earlier.
JEE Advanced 2017: Registration
Candidates declared eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2017 must register online at the JEE (Advanced) web portal by uploading the required documents and by paying the registration fee as detailed below:
Examination Fee for Centres in India
Female candidates: 1200 SC, ST, PwD candidates; 1200 All other candidates: 2400 Late Fee: 500
Examination Fee for Centres in Foreign Countries:
Candidates from SAARC countries: USD 135
Candidates from non-SAARC countries: USD 270
Late Fee: USD 80
JEE Advanced 2017: Declaration in Lieu of OBC - NCL Certificate
The JEE Advanced 2017 portal has said that the candidate without OBC - NCL certificate (issued on or after April 1, 2017) is required to upload a declaration (Declaration in Lieu of OBC - NCL Certificate) to that effect.
(With Inputs from JEE Advanced Portal)
Click here for more Education News