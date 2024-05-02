IIT Madras Releases Exam Cities For JEE Advanced, Check New Foreign Centres Here

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has released the exam centres for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced scheduled for May 26, 2024. Candidates who have qualified the JEE Main can check the list of exam centres and opt for one based on their preference.

Three new exam centres in UAE and Nepal have been introduced this year for the JEE Advanced 2024. Candidates in these countries will now have option to appear in exams in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Kathmandu. Candidates who have already selected centres in India and paid the fee without the option for foreign centres can correct their centre and country choice. The registration fee is different for exam centres in India and abroad.

Besides this, exam centres in India have been announced for Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and West Bengal.

The registration process for the entrance exam is ongoing and will conclude on May 7, 2024.

Candidates will have the option to make payment for completing the registration process by May 10, 2024. The registration fees for students is Rs 3,200. The fees for female candidates is Rs 1,600. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD candidates, the fees is Rs 1,600. Registration fee once paid is non-refundable and non-transferable.

The admit cards will be available for downloading from May 17- May 26, 2024. The cards will include details about the candidate's name, roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2024, photograph, signature, date of birth and address for correspondence and category.

The JEE (Advanced) is conducted to offer admission at IITs into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture. IIT Madras is the organising institute for the JEE Advanced 2024.