IIMA PGP Admission 2017: 50% Female Candidates Register In FABM Programme Registration for the new batch of PGP and PGP-FABM culminated on June 30, 2017 at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) with one of the most diverse batches ever, in terms of gender and educational background, joining the Institute.

Registration for the new batch of PGP and PGP-FABM culminated on June 30, 2017 at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) with one of the most diverse batches ever, in terms of gender and educational background, joining the Institute. Non-engineers constitute 32% of the students who have joined PGP Program this year, the highest ever in more than 15 years, said a press statement from IIMA. According to the data released by the Ahmedabad based premier B-School, 50 per cent female candidates registered for its FABM programme this academic year.



"In our discussion based learning environment, diversity in student backgrounds and experiences helps enrich the learning process by bringing in different perspectives to the class. We at IIMA are delighted to welcome this diverse group of incoming students," Professor Ashish Nanda, Director, IIMA said.



The PGP Programme has also witnessed a steady growth over the last three years in the percentage of women students, with this year's batch having 28% women, one of the highest ever.



"We are pleased with the increasing percentage of women students in our entering class. This has been achieved without giving extra credits or holding specific quotas on account of gender"," Professor Nanda noted.



The increased percentage, he added that, has been achieved through a combination of active recruitment of women candidates, encouraging discipline diversity of students called for interviews, and paying attention to holistic leadership potential among applicants being interviewed.



"A broad mix across gender will contribute to a richer learning environment at the Institute," Professor Nanda hoped.



