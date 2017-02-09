Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha

New Delhi: HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar introduced the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Bill will provide degree granting power to the 20 IIMs. According to the Bill, HRD ministry also plans to declare IIMs as "institution of national importance". Lately, the government has been advocating autonomy to such institutes which have proved their mettle in their respective fields. This Bill seeks to promote autonomy for IIMs and proposes that the Board of Governors will be the main executive body for each IIM.
The Bill also proposes that the Director for each of the IIMs shall be appointed by the Board of Governors, from a panel of names which will be recommended by a search-cum-selection committee. The search-cum-selection committee will also be constituted by the board. A previous draft of the Bill had suggested the President as the Visitor of the IIMs and invested him with the power to choose the Director. However, this provision was later removed to impart more autonomy to the institutes.
Up until now, IIMs were registered as societies and were unable to grant degrees including PhD degree to its students. In the 'statement of objects and reasons', Prakash Javadekar said that though Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) Programme which is equivalent to an MBA degree was not much affected by this, the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) which is equivalent to PhD saw lesser enthusiasm from students because of the nomenclature. In the same statement, he said that reservation in admissions will be according to the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act, 2006.
Explaining the constituent of the Board, Javadekar said that it will have a chairperson, one nominee each of the Centre and the state government, four eminent persons (including a woman) distinguished in the field of education, industry, commerce, social service or public administration. The board will also have two faculty members, one member from SC or ST sections, and up to five persons co-opted from the alumni or who are members of the society of the existing institute. According to Press Trust of India, Javadekar emphasized that there would be a minimum of three women members in the Board.
The Board will be responsible for evaluating and reviewing the performance of the institute within the first three years of establishment and then once in every three years. The Bill also directs these institutes to maintain proper accounts and records which would be liable to auditing by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The Bill also states that there would be a Coordination Forum for all the IIMs, with an eminent person as its chairman which would discuss issues of common interest to all the IIMs.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
