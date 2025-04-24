Viral Post Claims IIM Student Earns Rs 3.5 Lakh A Month As Internship Stipend: "Degrees Do Hold..."

Sakshi Jain, founder of Viralyze Media, sparked a debate on the value of degrees by sharing her friend's story. Her friend, a student at IIM Calcutta, landed a Mumbai-based internship that pays Rs 3.5 lakh per month, highlighting the potential financial rewards of prestigious educational institutions. "Met a friend from IIM Calcutta yesterday. She's interning in Mumbai. Getting paid 3.5l per month. And it kinda hit me- 7 lakhs in 2 months? Maybe degrees do hold some weight after all," she shared on X.

See the post here:

She shared the same post on LinkedIn and noted that while success isn't solely dependent on education, degrees from top institutions like IIMs and IITs can provide a significant advantage, giving students a strong head start in their careers. However, Ms Jain also acknowledged that people can achieve success through various paths.

"We love to say degrees don't matter online. And honestly, I've believed that too. But sometimes, you come across these moments that make you pause. Maybe degrees don't matter everywhere. But sometimes, they open doors you never knew existed. And they still hold power, especially in places that value them. This isn't about comparison. Just a small reminder: There are multiple ways to win. And all of them are valid," she wrote.

The tweet sparked a debate on the value of degrees from top institutions, with users sharing examples of lucrative internships and career prospects. One user mentioned a 2-month internship paying Rs 25 lakh, highlighting the potential rewards. The discussion also drew comparisons to fields like medicine, where MBBS interns earn significantly less, and emphasised the long-term value of graduating from institutions like IIMS and IITS, which can lead to multi-crore annual salaries and lifelong career advantages.

One user said, "There's no one path to success. While degrees may open doors, it's also about leveraging your unique strengths and experiences."

Another commented, "Met a friend who cleared NEET and completed her MBBS from AIIMS. She's currently interning and getting paid ₹17,900 per month. It kinda hit me as well, She made ₹35K in two months after clearing one of the toughest degree."

A third said, "I am from IIM C too, and an avg IIM C student is not even getting 3.5 lakhs for 2 months combined btw. She is definitely an outlier as 3.5 LPM puts her in the top 5 out of batch of 480 in terms of stipend amount."

A fourth added, This is the truth at the end of the day, people can make noise and be part of the “MBA doesn't matter' bandwagon but IIM A/B/C are in a league of their own and that tag stays with you for life - gives you a serious headstart."