Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Result Expected Tomorrow, Check At Bseh.Org Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 or secondary examination results on May 22 in its official website.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Haryana Board HBSE Class 10 Result Expected Tomorrow, Check At Bseh.Org New Delhi: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 or secondary examination results on May 22 in its official website. According to a board official, the HBSE is expected to release the class 10 results tomorrow. The Haryana Board released the senior secondary examination or class 12 results on May 18. The students can check their results in the official website, bseh.org once it has been declared.



The Haryana Board released the Haryana



HBSE 10 Class Result: How To Check



The students who have appeared for the secondary or high school or class 10 exam can follow these steps to check the HBSE class 10 results:



Step 1: Go to the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) official website, bseh.org

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 or Secondary school results link given there

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page of India Results

Step 4: Enter your class 10 exam registration details in the next page open

Step 5: See your results after submitting the details



HBSE 12 Class Result



Haryana Board class 12 results which was declared yesterday, overall 64.5 per cent students passed, continuing the trends, girls have outshone boys in the performance.



This year's results percentage is slightly better than the last year's 62.40 per cent.



According to PTI, a total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys, a spokesman of the Board said.



The board also said that, a total of 2,10,867 students took the class 12th examination, out of which 1,36,008 cleared it. As many as 42,245 students have received compartment and 30,966 failed.



Click here for more





Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 or secondary examination results on May 22 in its official website. According to a board official, the HBSE is expected to release the class 10 results tomorrow. The Haryana Board released the senior secondary examination or class 12 results on May 18. The students can check their results in the official website, bseh.org once it has been declared.The Haryana Board released the Haryana Open School results yesterday. The board released both the class 10 and class 12 open school results.HBSE 10 Class Result: How To CheckThe students who have appeared for the secondary or high school or class 10 exam can follow these steps to check the HBSE class 10 results:Step 1: Go to the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) official website, bseh.orgStep 2: Click on the Class 10 or Secondary school results link given thereStep 3: You will be directed to a new page of India ResultsStep 4: Enter your class 10 exam registration details in the next page openStep 5: See your results after submitting the detailsHaryana Board class 12 results which was declared yesterday, overall 64.5 per cent students passed, continuing the trends, girls have outshone boys in the performance.This year's results percentage is slightly better than the last year's 62.40 per cent.According to PTI, a total of 73.44 per cent girl students qualified for higher education as compared to 57.58 per cent boys, a spokesman of the Board said.The board also said that, a total of 2,10,867 students took the class 12th examination, out of which 1,36,008 cleared it. As many as 42,245 students have received compartment and 30,966 failed.Click here for more Education News