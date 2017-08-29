IIT Guwahati To Start GATE 2018 Registration From September 1; 5 Important Things To Know Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 is held my IISc Bangalore and the seven IITs for NCB-GATE of Department of Higher Education, MHRD.

Share EMAIL PRINT GATE 2018: IIT Guwahati To Start Registration From September 1 @ Gate.iitg.ac.in New Delhi: The registration process for GATE 2018 will start from September 1 this year by Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG), the organising institute of the entrance exam. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 is held my IISc Bangalore and the seven IITs for NCB-GATE of Department of Higher Education, MHRD. The next edition of



In GATE 2017, more than 9 lakh aspirants had applied for the exam. Last year the qualification percentage was a mere 16%. The number was not an improvement from 2015 when only 15% candidates qualified.



were declared on March 27.

1. GATE 2018: What is GATE



GATE is an examination conducted jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and the seven Indian Institutes of Technology (at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee) on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, MHRD.



2. GATE 2017: Where to use your scores



Qualifying in GATE is a mandatory requirement for seeking admission and/or financial assistance to: Master's programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering/Technology/Architecture and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Science, in the institutions supported by the MHRD and other Government agencies. Even in some colleges and institutions, which admit students without MHRD scholarship/assistantship, the GATE qualification is mandatory.



3. GATE 2018: Use of GATE score for Employment



In the past, several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have used GATE scores to shortlist the candidates for employment. A few such organizations are: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Power Grid Corporation of India.



Direct recruitment to Group A level posts in Central government, i.e., Senior Field Officer (Tele), Senior Research Officer (Crypto) and Senior Research Officer (S&T) in Cabinet Secretariat, Government of India, is now being carried out on the basis of GATE score. The details of the scheme of recruitment are normally published in National Newspapers/Employment News by the concerned authority.



Some other Government of India Organizations have also expressed their interest to utilize GATE 2018 score for their recruitment purpose.



4. GATE 2018: Important Dates



GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Website Opens: September 1, 2017

Last Date for Submission of (Online) Application (through Website): October 5, 2017

GATE 2018 Examination: February, 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2018

Announcement of the Results in the Online Application Portal: March 17, 2018



5. GATE 2018: Exam and application process



GATE 2018 will be conducted on 23 subjects (also referred to as "papers"). GATE Examination for all the 23 subjects will be conducted as ONLINE Computer Based Test (CBT). The GATE online examination paper will contain some questions for which numerical answers must be keyed in by the candidate using the virtual keypad. Rest of the questions will be of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type.



The candidates will use ONLY an on-screen virtual calculator provided for the examination. A candidate can appear only in ANY ONE paper of the GATE examination. Examination for some of the papers in GATE 2018 may be held in multiple sessions. However, a candidate can appear for the examination in one session ONLY. Exact details of the complete examination schedule will be notified later on the GATE 2018 website.



Application for GATE 2018 must be submitted ONLINE (through GOAPS website, http://appsgate.iitg.ac.in) by paying necessary application fee. For GATE 2018, all information related to the application process will be available in the GOAPS website.



