IIT Guwahati Student Found Dead In Hostel, Cops Suspect Suicide

A note was recovered from his room and has been sent for forensic analysis, police said.

A 20-year-old student allegedly died by suicide at IIT Guwahati, police said on Friday. The first year BTech was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday night.

Sources told NDTV that student's body was found by security guards on Wednesday night while his roommate was away. A note was also recovered from his room and has been sent for forensic analysis, police said.

The family of the student, who was from Bihar, has demanded a probe into his death alleging negligence by the institute. The post mortem examination of the body is being conducted, police said, adding that they suspect the student killed himself owing to stress.

"We are investigating all possible angles and awaiting the autopsy report," police said.

IIT Guwahati issued a statement expressing grief over the student's death. "It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on 10th April. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, and we are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts are with the grieving family. Keeping the privacy of the student and sensitivity of this incident in consideration, the media is requested to maintain discretion while reporting on this incident," the statement read.

In January, a fourth year BTech student was rushed to hospital in an unconscious state after a New Year party where she was declared dead by doctors. Recently, another IIT Guwahati student was detained after he allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS.