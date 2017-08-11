DHE Odisha To Begin Second Phase Admission For Degree Courses The department, in an official letter, has mentioned that such candidates can complete their admission in the upper choice colleges from 16 August 2017 to 18 August 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT DHE Odisha To Begin Second Phase Admission For Degree Courses New Delhi: After considering the plight of students who could not take admission in the first phase of degree admission, st year students had begun on 24 July. While a total of 234893 applications were submitted for degree admission, more participation was visible in science stream followed by Arts and Commerce.



In the e-admission process, a total of 834 general colleges had participated in which 124748 candidates had taken admission through first allotment merit list.



The letter addressed to the Principals of All Degree SAMS Resource Centre (SRCs) has directed the colleges to grant admission to students in the specified date. ‘If required, students can be accommodated in the seats, over and above the sanctioned strength in Honours subject,’ reads the letter.



Students who are yet to take admission in their preferred +3 (Degree) college after Slide-up can do so from 16 Aug to 18 Aug #eAdmissionpic.twitter.com/FjUjTCLyUF — SAMS Odisha (@SAMSOdisha) August 9, 2017

Click here for more





After considering the plight of students who could not take admission in the first phase of degree admission, DHE Odisha has allowed them to complete the same. The department, in an official letter, has mentioned that such candidates can complete their admission in the upper choice colleges from 16 August 2017 to 18 August 2017. DHE Odisha had completed the admission process for degree courses offered at various colleges in the State. The first allotment list was released on 30 June 2017. Classes for +3 1year students had begun on 24 July. While a total of 234893 applications were submitted for degree admission, more participation was visible in science stream followed by Arts and Commerce.In the e-admission process, a total of 834 general colleges had participated in which 124748 candidates had taken admission through first allotment merit list.The letter addressed to the Principals of All Degree SAMS Resource Centre (SRCs) has directed the colleges to grant admission to students in the specified date. ‘If required, students can be accommodated in the seats, over and above the sanctioned strength in Honours subject,’ reads the letter.Click here for more Education News