DHE Odisha To Begin Second Phase Admission For Degree Courses

In the e-admission process, a total of 834 general colleges had participated in which 124748 candidates had taken admission through first allotment merit list.
The letter addressed to the Principals of All Degree SAMS Resource Centre (SRCs) has directed the colleges to grant admission to students in the specified date. ‘If required, students can be accommodated in the seats, over and above the sanctioned strength in Honours subject,’ reads the letter.
Students who are yet to take admission in their preferred +3 (Degree) college after Slide-up can do so from 16 Aug to 18 Aug #eAdmissionpic.twitter.com/FjUjTCLyUF— SAMS Odisha (@SAMSOdisha) August 9, 2017
Click here for more Education News