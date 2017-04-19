CLAT 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At Clat.ac.in

Share EMAIL PRINT CLAT 2017 Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow At Clat.ac.in New Delhi: The admit card for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 will be released tomorrow. CLAT is a national level exam which is conducted on rotational basis by 18 National Law Universities (NLUs). This year the CLAT exam is being organized by Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna. CLAT is conducted for both UG and PG programs in law offered at the NLUs. The exams are conducted separately. This year CLAT will be conducted on May 14, 2017.



The admit card for CLAT 2017 will not be sent by post to anyone and you have to download it from the website only. On the day of the exam, you will have to carry a government approved id proof along with the admit card. A government approved id proof includes government issued ID card or ID card issued by educational institute, Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, Driving license, and passport etc.



About CLAT 2017 Exam



CLAT exam is conducted in the online mode and the medium of the question paper is English. The CLAT exam for UG courses the question paper will have five sections - English including comprehension, General knowledge and current affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning. The question paper will have 200 questions and each question will carry one mark. One fourth of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.



In case of PG courses, the questions are more subject-specific. The number of questions is less, which is 150. The marking scheme is same as for UG course.



Click here for more







The admit card for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 will be released tomorrow. CLAT is a national level exam which is conducted on rotational basis by 18 National Law Universities (NLUs). This year the CLAT exam is being organized by Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna. CLAT is conducted for both UG and PG programs in law offered at the NLUs. The exams are conducted separately. This year CLAT will be conducted on May 14, 2017.The admit card for CLAT 2017 will not be sent by post to anyone and you have to download it from the website only. On the day of the exam, you will have to carry a government approved id proof along with the admit card. A government approved id proof includes government issued ID card or ID card issued by educational institute, Aadhaar card, Voter ID card, Driving license, and passport etc.CLAT exam is conducted in the online mode and the medium of the question paper is English. The CLAT exam for UG courses the question paper will have five sections - English including comprehension, General knowledge and current affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning. The question paper will have 200 questions and each question will carry one mark. One fourth of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted in case of a wrong answer.In case of PG courses, the questions are more subject-specific. The number of questions is less, which is 150. The marking scheme is same as for UG course.Click here for more Education News