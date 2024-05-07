CLAT 2024: Law Entrance Test To Be Held On Dec 1, Check 2024 Paper Pattern

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 on Sunday December 1, 2024. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on the scheduled day.

An official notice from the Consortium reads, "The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities (the 'Consortium') at their meetings held on April 26, 2024 decided that the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025 shall be conducted on Sunday, December 1, 2024, from 2 pm-4 pm. Further details regarding the syllabus, application and counselling process shall be released shortly."

The registrations for the exam will begin soon, the details for which will be out on the website of the Consortium.

Pattern of Undergraduate CLAT question paper 2024

The undergraduate question paper was conducted for a maximum of 120 marks. The duration of the CLAT 2024 was for two hours. There were a total of 120 Multiple-Choice questions for one mark each. A negative marking of 0.25 was done for each wrong answer.

The paper had questions from from sections namely, English Language, Current Affairs, including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques. Around 20 per cent of the questions in the paper were from English Language and Logical Reasoning. Nearly 25 per cent of the questions were from the Current Affairs and Legal Reasoning. The Quantitative techniques had around 10 per cent weightage.

Postgraduate CLAT question paper 2024

The maximum marks for the CLAT PG paper was 120. The duration of the exam was 2 hours. Around 120 MCQs were asked for one mark each. A negative marking of 0.25 was done for each wrong answer. The syllabus for the postgraduate CLAT exam included Constitutional Law, Other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.