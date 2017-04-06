CLAT 2017: Admit Card To Be Available From April 20

New Delhi: Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2017 Admit Card will be available for download on the official website from April 20, 2017. CLAT is conducted for admission to under graduate and post graduate programs in law at various National Law Universities (NLUs). This year 18 NLUs are participating in CLAT. CLAT score is also accepted by some Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for recruitment of law officers. CLAT 2017 score would be considered by 3 PSUs for recruitment purpose - OIL, ONGC, and GAIL Limited.
The application process for CLAT 2017 concluded on March 31. The CLAT 2017 exam will be conducted on May 14, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
CLAT 2017
In 2017, Chanakya National Law University, Patna is the conducting authority for CLAT. CLAT syllabus and pattern for under graduate programs mainly comprises of general knowledge and general aptitude topics while for post graduate programs it comprises of mainly subject-specific topics.
For UG programs the entrance exam question paper constitutes of five sections - English including comprehension, General knowledge and current affairs, Elementary Mathematics (Numerical Ability), Legal Aptitude, Logical Reasoning. The question paper will have 200 questions of one marks each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer.
For PG programs, the questions will be asked from the following areas of law - Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, and other law subjects such as Contract, Torts, Criminal Law, International Law, Environment Law, and Human Rights. There will be total 150 questions in the question paper carrying one mark each. There will be negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer.
