CISCE Urges Bengal Chief Minister For Plot Of Land For Regional Office

CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon today urged West Bengal government for land to set up its regional office in the east. "I have written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and requested that we be given property near Rajarhat so that we could set up an office for the east and north-east," Mr. Arathoon said at a meeting convened by the Association of Schools for ISC (ASISC), West Bengal and North-East Chapter."I am very hopeful that our CM provide the space here in WB like the one in Delhi and another office which we are about to have in Hyderbad," he said.A regional office in the metropolis had become important as the number of ICSE students in West Bengal is the highest in the country.Asked to comment on the state government's decision to introduce Bengali as the compulsory language in schools in the state, including those affiliated to ICSE and CBSE, Arathoon said "It is teh state's education policy and the students don't have to write board exams in Bengali.Mr. Arathoon said CISCE was introducing a slew of new subjects - performing arts from classes I to VIII, Sanskrit for classes V to VIII, physical education and yoga for classes I to VIII from the academic year 2018-19 onwards."The research development and consultancy division of CISCE are engaged in reviewing the syllabi of Physical education, computer application and economics at the ICSE level and biotechnology and computer science at the ISC level to ensure students are equipped with the knowledge and skills," Mr. Arathoon said.About the ambitious digilocker system, he said "ICSE and ISC students can now access their digital documents through the DigiLocker system by using digilocker.gov.in. But we are making it mandatory for linking with Aadhar."While this year the students could access the documents with dedicated mobile number, we will make it compulsory for linking digilocker with Aadhar in the final run."We are requesting schools to make sure they ask the students to register with their Aadhar number by this year so that the Aadhar-linked digilocker system can finally be in place as soon as possible," he said.