Narayana Murthy Was Asked How AI Will Hurt Job Prospects. His Response

Narayan Murthy saidthat theconcern about AI replacing jobs is"overblown".

The rapid expansion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across industries worldwide has made tasks efficient and easier. And with that, there's also been a growing concern about potential job losses to the technology. However, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy believes the concern about AI replacing jobs is “overblown”.

In a recent interview, Mr Murthy weighed in on AI's potential to replace human jobs, particularly in coding. “The most powerful instrument ever invented by God is the human mind,” he told Moneycontrol.

Recalling the introduction of “case tools” in 1975, he said that many at the time thought it would replace human employment in software development. "It didn't happen... When that technology of case tools and programme generators were invented," adding that “those tools couldn't handle” bigger and more complex problems.

Mr Murthy suggested focusing on how AI can “amplify” human labour, as per the outlet. The former Infosys CEO believes we should be able to “tame that beast and make it an assistive tool.”

"I am a confirmed optimist regarding the role of technology in general and specifically in AI."

It's not the first time Mr Murthy has dismissed the notion that AI would replace human jobs.

Even in February 2024, during a speech at the foundation day of the All India Management Association (AIMA), he said that while AI improves our lives, humans will always make sure it doesn't dominate us. Mr Murthy said that the human mind remains superior to technology, always staying ahead. "Humans have the power of the mind," he said, "no computer can compete with that."