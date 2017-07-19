CEE Kerala Begins First Allotment For Admission To PG Pharmacy Course

Based on GPAT 2017 (Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test), Commissioner for Entrance Examination (CEE) Kerala has began first phase of allotment for PG Pharmacy courses. Candidates who wish pursue career in MPharm course can register their options online at cee-kerala.gov.in. 'Rank list was prepared by Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala on the basis of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2017 and subject to other eligibility conditions prescribed in the clause 3 of the Prospectus approved by government. Incase of a tie in GPAT score, the candidate whose has scored more marks in the qualifying examination (B.Pharm) will be placed higher.'

How to register options for CEE Kerala MPharm First Allotment?

Go to the official webportal

Click on MPharm 2017 candidate portal

Enter application number and password

Download the data sheet; which will be required during admission in the colleges

Click on the option registration

Register the options and submit

Option registration can be done till 23 July 2017 (5 pm). Those candidates whose candidature has been withheld due to defect in online application, must upload the required documents to correct the defects before 5 pm on 21 July 2017.

'Candidates allotted to courses, and who remit the fee as prescribed, should take admission in the college allotted as per the schedule prescribed by the CEE. Candidates who do not remit the prescribed fees/take admission will lose their allotment as well as the claims for further online allotments, if any.'



