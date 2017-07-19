CEE Kerala Begins First Allotment For Admission To PG Pharmacy Course

How to register options for CEE Kerala MPharm First Allotment?
- Go to the official webportal
- Click on MPharm 2017 candidate portal
- Enter application number and password
- Download the data sheet; which will be required during admission in the colleges
- Click on the option registration
- Register the options and submit
Option registration can be done till 23 July 2017 (5 pm). Those candidates whose candidature has been withheld due to defect in online application, must upload the required documents to correct the defects before 5 pm on 21 July 2017.
'Candidates allotted to courses, and who remit the fee as prescribed, should take admission in the college allotted as per the schedule prescribed by the CEE. Candidates who do not remit the prescribed fees/take admission will lose their allotment as well as the claims for further online allotments, if any.'
Click here for more Education News