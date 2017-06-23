CBSE NEET Results 2017: Indore Boy Bags Second Position In Both NEET And AIIMS Entrance Exams Two seems to be the lucky number for Indore boy and would-be neurosurgeon Archit Gupta - who twice stood second in all-India examinations for undergraduate medical courses.

Gupta bagged the second rank in the country in



"It is not only fortunate but also coincidental to bag the same rank in two prestigious exams. I, however, would like to study at AIIMS," Gupta told PTI.



The 17-year-old student scored a perfect 100 per cent in the AIIMS examination and 96.5 per cent in NEET. A total of 3,64,242 students appeared for the former and 10,90,085 for the latter.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today announced the results for the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET), in which girls outshone boys.



"I had cut myself off from social media and my favourite video games for two years to grab a seat in a medical college," said Gupta, adding that he would like to be a neurosurgeon.



Gupta's father is a businessman while his mother is a homemaker.



Punjab's Navdeep Singh bagged the top rank in NEET. A total of 6,11,539 students cleared the test which was held on May 7.





