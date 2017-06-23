CBSE NEET Result 2017 Announced; Check Now At Cbseresults.nic.in, Cbseneet.nic.in CBSE NEET 2017 Result has been announced finally. The result can be checked from the board's official results website. This year more than 11 lakh students had appeared for the NEET exam.

CBSE NEET 2017 Result has been announced finally. The result can be checked from the board's official results website. This year more than 11 lakh students had appeared for the NEET exam which is a national level exam conducted for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in government and private medical and dental colleges. CBSE NEET results have been a little late from the usual schedule which was June 8. After the result declaration the All India and State Level counselling would begin.The Supreme Court on June 12 permitted the CBSE - the official exam organisor - to declare the CBSE NEET results of medical entrance examination for the admission to the under graduate courses across the country.Step one: Go to CBSE results website: cbseresults.nic.inStep two: Click on the NEET 2017 Result link.Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.Step four: Submit and view your result.NEET 2017 rank would be used for counselling purpose. NEET exam was held this year for admission to 65,000 MBBS and 25,000 BDS seats. Out of these 15 per cent seats are reserved for All India Counselling while the rest 85 per cent seats would be filled through State Counselling which will be conducted by the respective state governments.CBSE is responsible only for conducting and declaring the result for NEET. The counselling will be conducted separately by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The All India and State counselling information will be made available on the MCI official website shortly.Since the CBSE NEET Results are out now, the admission for the medical courses in the country -BDS and MBBS - will start soon.