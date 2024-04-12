Andhra Pradesh Board To Announce Results For Inter Exam Today, Check Details

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will announce the results for the Inter examination today. The results will be declared at 11 am for the Intermediate first year and second year. Candidates who appeared for the AP Inter exam will be able to check their results on the official website.

The AP Inter exams were conducted from March 1 to April 19 for the first-year and second-year Intermediate exams were held from March 2 to April 20.

The AP result card is provisional and students will be required to collect the original mark sheet from their school authorities once received by them. The AP Inter marksheet will include the students' personal details with their aggregate marks scored in different subjects and a cumulative score.

Steps to check the results

Step 1- Visit the official website of BIEAP.

Step 2- On the homepage, click on the link 'Intermediate Result 2024'

Step 3- Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4- Press the submit option.

Step 5- Download the scorecard once it is visible on the screen.

The results for the last year AP Inter exam was released on April 26, 2023. For the first-year AP Inter exam, 4,33,275 students appeared, out of which 2.66 lakh cleared the exam. The pass percentage for the first year exam was 61 per cent.

In the second year, 3,79,758 students attended the AP exam, of which 2,72,001 qualified. The pass percentage for the second year AP Inter exam was 72 per cent.