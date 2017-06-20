CBSE NEET 2017: Result Not To Be Declared Today, Says Official Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be declaring NEET 2017 exam result today. A CBSE official confirmed to NDTV late afternoon today that the board will not release the result today.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not be declaring NEET 2017 exam result today. A CBSE official confirmed to NDTV late afternoon today that the board will not release the result today. The result declaration date will be announced by the board soon. Early morning, the official results portal of Government of India had posted a notice that the NEET result will be out today. The same notice has now been removed from the website and an official confirmation is awaited.



Results.gov.in is a Government of India portal for exam results which has been the go to place in the past two months for students seeking updates on board exam result and national level entrance exam results. Earlier, the portal had correctly notified the result declaration date for JEE Main 2017 which is an engineering entrance exam conducted by CBSE.



It seems that candidates who appeared in NEET will have to wait a little longer for CBSE NEET result 2017. CBSE has already concluded the process to submit answer key challenge on the official website. CBSE will also release the final answer key before it releases the NEET result.



It is expected that the final result date will be announced anytime soon on the official NEET website. Students who have appeared for the NEET exam this year should keep abreast of the developments through the cbseneet.nic.in website.



This year NEET exam has been mired with controversies with students who appeared for the exam in vernacular languages that the paper was tougher in comparison to the question paper in English and Hindi. Petitions were filed respectively in Madras and Gujarat High Court seeking for stay of the NEET result and re-conducting the exam.



CBSE was granted relief from all the controversies by Supreme Court on June 12. Supreme Court directed CBSE to release the result and directed the state high courts not to entertain any plea with relation to NEET 2017 result.



