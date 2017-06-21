CBSE May Conduct Board Exams In February From 2018

In bureaucratic reshuffle, Centre names Rajiv Gauba as next Home Secretary, Subash C Garg as Economic Affairs Secretary

New Delhi: Leaving behind the fiasco created in board results this year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is deliberating on conducting the board exams a bit earlier from next year. If the proposal is approved and materialized, students would be appearing for the board exams in February instead of March every year. The proposal is still in nascent stages and has been put forward so as to accommodate the under graduate admissions which either begin before or immediately after CBSE announces the board exam result.



Speaking to NDTV, a source from CBSE said, "A proposal has been generated to deliberate upon the possibility of conducting board exams from mid-February taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the administration of exams. The purpose is to have more time for evaluation and bring quality. The board will involve all stakeholders in the process."



As of now the board exams for both 10th and 12th class starts in March and ends in April. If the proposal is approved, the exams would begin sometime around February 15 and end within a month. The board result consecutively will also be early. This will not only give students enough time to apply to under graduate colleges but will also bring relief to students appearing in entrance exams. This year the JEE Main exam was scheduled immediately after the board exams for class 12th got over.



The early exams, as the expectations go, will also help in strengthening the evaluation process. This year there had been reports of faulty evaluation in the mark sheet of students. However, CBSE had later released a statement saying that it had received request for verification of marks from only 2.47 per cent students this year. CBSE has also set up 2 panels this year to determine the loopholes in its evaluation process.



