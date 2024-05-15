Rajasthan Board Exam Results 2024: Class 10, 12 Scorecards To Be Out Soon

RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2024: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2024 soon, as the evaluation process of the answer sheets is complete.

The RBSE will announce the results through a press conference, disclosing the names of the top scorers. Examinees will be able to check their results and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites, rajresults.nic.in, and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

A minimum of 33 per cent of marks is required to pass the Rajasthan board exams.

This year, the exams were conducted from February 29 to April 4, with around 20 lakh students appearing.

Last year, the RBSE 10th result 2023 was declared on June 2, while Class 12 results for the Art stream were out on May 25, and Science and Commerce stream results on May 18.

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Merit List

In an attempt to shift the emphasis from grades to learning, the Rajasthan Board has refrained from publishing the merit list for the past five years.

Rajasthan Board Result 2024: Are RBSE 12th Results for All Streams Expected to be Released Simultaneously?

Last year, RBSE disclosed the results for science and commerce on May 18 and for the arts stream on May 25. A similar schedule might be followed this year.

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Girls Outshone Boys Previous Year In Science, Commerce Streams

In 2023, a total of 97.39 per cent of girls passed in the Science stream, outperforming boys' pass percentage of 94.72 per cent. Likewise, in the Commerce stream, girls' pass rate stood at 98.01 per cent in comparison to boys' 95.85 per cent.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024: Pass Percentages Of Previous Years