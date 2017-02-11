CBSE Board Exams 2017: 5 Things To Do When You Are Not Studying

Exam time does not mean that a student should be around his study table or books all the time. In most cases, it is being perceived that, a student should study all the time during exam days, if he or she not sleeping. Usually what happens is, a student misses everything in exam time; but it does not need to be like that. Because doing something different than the studying during exam time will help the student to ease out the stress he or she is probably having. Here are some suggestions for the students who are probably exhausted by their hectic study regime:Every articles you refer on how to live your life in exam days must be telling to not to study a new chapter or a concept on the eve of the exam, but, it is advised that, engage yourself in a new hobby to get you free from the all the headaches and tensions you face in these days. This means any hobby!Meet your friends in intervals. Talk to them about the experience of being stuck in the studies. And mind it, your talk with friends means, you can talk anything, any talk that set you free from the stress of studying a lot. Socialising is must when you sit hours away from your friends.Involving yourselves in moderate to vigorous physical activity, like playing sport, walking or running and doing Yoga may reduce the stress and will foster the academic performance.Day time naps are a fantastic idea to restart afresh when you sit again for studies. These small naps for an hour will help you to consolidate memories and to enhance attention and learning. And don't let your studies eat into your normal sleeping time, instead of that, go to sleep early and wake early and practice early morning studies.This can be watching interesting videos (make sure what you are watching is not educational), playing a music instrument, tackling you garden and hearing some good music.Click here for more Education News