CBSE Board Exams 2017: 3 Ways Internet Can Fetch You Good Marks

New Delhi: With exam fear and peer pressure doing their worst, here's a well-guided preparation strategy for your aid. And it's quite interesting as well! Students usually get doze off during their leisure time, especially when the examination is just banging at the door. While a short power nap is best during noon, but a full course will certainly kill the time (ideally preparation time!). Therefore, in order to break the boredom, make use of the internet. The tips given below, will not only de-stress you but will also help you prepare well for the exam.
Internet has its own advantages!
The Internet has its own share of benefits if used judicially and rationally. Therefore, if you need to enhance your talent, the internet has more than enough resources. The world of internet is wider and bigger than it seems to be. Want to know more? Get the details below.
Online social media platform has all that you need!
If there's anything that hooks youngsters to the internet these days, it is the viral presence of social media platforms. Well, that's a boon itself. If you find these interesting then you must know about other fascinating things about it.
Subscribe to education related pages
Usually, these pages jot down relevant facts and figures suitable for school students, in an appealing format using animations, images, memes, etc.
Like pages of leading media houses, to get timely news updates
Join virtual study groups, where you can learn through social media interface
Go Blogging!
Well, that might sound awful (that too when you are already burdened with CBSE Board exam pressure), but blogging is one of the most soothing ways to de-stress these days. Look for blogs that interest you like cooking, storytelling, personal diaries, etc. Make a habit of reading it daily. If possible, go the other way and be a blogger yourself. Write down anything you feel like. Writing is no less than an anti-depressant.
Learn Mnemonics Online
Mnemonics are the study and development of systems for improving and assisting the memory It is a sure shot way for memorizing the difficult of all the things. The Internet is loaded with mnemonics from where you can overcome the fear of memorizing toughest cycles, phases, stages, etc.
With a bucketful of options, what else are you waiting for? Make this phase of your life more relaxed than burying down with stress.
