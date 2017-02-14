CBSE Board 2017: How To Prepare For JEE Main During 12th Board Exams

EMAIL PRINT CBSE Board 2017: How To Prepare For JEE Main During 12th Board Exams New Delhi: The Board exams for CBSE 12th class students from the Science stream ends on March 25. For students who have both Maths and Biology in 12th, the exam will end on April 5. However, students who have registered themselves for the JEE Main 2017 exam will not be spared a moment of relief as the JEE Main exam is scheduled for April 2, 2017. While Maths stream students will have a week's time before the JEE Main exam, students with both Mathematics and Biology will be at a disadvantage.



Top Three Tips for Board and JEE Main Aspirants



In order to keep you on top of your game, here we have curated top three tips which will help you prepare for JEE Main exam during the Board Exam madness.



Revision: You are already in the process of revision for your CBSE board exams. Add to it the revision for JEE Main as well. JEE Main exam has the same syllabus for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as for 12th Board exams. The only difference is that while Board exams are conducted in the offline mode and the questions are subjective in nature, JEE Main is both pen-paper and computer based and is objective in nature. Objective questions are nothing else but one-word answer or short answer type questions. So you do not need to trouble yourself a lot except just revision every topic with both subjective and objective point of view.



Practice: While your main focus should be practicing for the Board exams, you can always spare an hour every day and practice online/offline mock tests for JEE Main. The online test will keep you prepared for the online test if you have opted for the same in your application form. Candidates who have opted for offline test should solve one sample/practice paper everyday leading up to the JEE exam day. The sample/mock papers will keep you in sync with the JEE exam pattern and spare you the surprise factor while attempting the test.



Relax: It might sound cliched but the third important mantra is relax. Experts repeatedly tell students appearing for board exams that they need to relax. Do not panic as the exam comes near and stick to your study schedule. Be confident about your preparation and you will be able to ace both board exams and JEE Main.



