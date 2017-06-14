CAT 2018: When Is The Right Time To Begin Preparation? Six months' time, is considered ideal for preparation for CAT exam. As experts and qualified students claim, to qualify CAT you need to do smart and targeted preparation.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT CAT 2018: When Is The Right Time To Begin Preparation? New Delhi: Right now, lakhs of students are anxiously waiting for their under graduate admission ready to embark on the adventure which is college. But there is a whole different bunch currently in their final year of graduation wondering about their next move. Add to this those, who are slogging in a cubicle in corporate offices dreaming of making it to the senior management someday. Most of these people would end up appearing for the CAT exam or other management entrance exams this year. Master in Business Administration (MBA) is not just a lucrative option but also a wise move for all those who wish to end up in a well-paying and challenging job.

What Is CAT?

When you think of MBA, the first name to pop up in mind is IIMs. Indian Institute of Management or IIM is synonymous with an MBA degree. Common Admission Test or CAT is conducted by the IIMs on rotational basis for selection of students for MBA programs offered at IIMs. CAT score is not limited however to just IIMs and is used by several other management schools for admission.

When To Start Preparation For CAT 2018?

Based on last year's timeline for CAT, it is safe to assume that this year too, the application process for CAT exam will begin by August and the exam will be conducted in December. This leaves roughly six months for candidates who are planning to appear for the exam this year. Six months' time, is considered ideal for preparation for CAT exam. As experts and qualified students claim, to qualify CAT you need to do smart and targeted preparation.



CAT is a computer-based exam which comprises of 100 questions. To score a good percentile in CAT, a student does not need to solve all 100 questions. Instead they need to solve enough questions correctly to put them in the top bracket. Many toppers in the past few years have claimed that they could crack the exam by just studying for 2-3 hours daily for a period of six months.



So the time is right. If you wish to crack CAT or any other management exam this year, it is time to start preparation now.



Click here for more



Right now, lakhs of students are anxiously waiting for their under graduate admission ready to embark on the adventure which is college. But there is a whole different bunch currently in their final year of graduation wondering about their next move. Add to this those, who are slogging in a cubicle in corporate offices dreaming of making it to the senior management someday. Most of these people would end up appearing for the CAT exam or other management entrance exams this year. Master in Business Administration (MBA) is not just a lucrative option but also a wise move for all those who wish to end up in a well-paying and challenging job.When you think of MBA, the first name to pop up in mind is IIMs. Indian Institute of Management or IIM is synonymous with an MBA degree. Common Admission Test or CAT is conducted by the IIMs on rotational basis for selection of students for MBA programs offered at IIMs. CAT score is not limited however to just IIMs and is used by several other management schools for admission.Based on last year's timeline for CAT, it is safe to assume that this year too, the application process for CAT exam will begin by August and the exam will be conducted in December. This leaves roughly six months for candidates who are planning to appear for the exam this year. Six months' time, is considered ideal for preparation for CAT exam. As experts and qualified students claim, to qualify CAT you need to do smart and targeted preparation.CAT is a computer-based exam which comprises of 100 questions. To score a good percentile in CAT, a student does not need to solve all 100 questions. Instead they need to solve enough questions correctly to put them in the top bracket. Many toppers in the past few years have claimed that they could crack the exam by just studying for 2-3 hours daily for a period of six months.So the time is right. If you wish to crack CAT or any other management exam this year, it is time to start preparation now.Click here for more Education News