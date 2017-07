IIM Lucknow Expected To Release CAT 2017 Notification Tomorrow

What to expect from official CAT 2017 Notification?

Common Admission Test 2017 or CAT 2017, as per speculations, will tentatively be conducted in the last week of November this year. However, all the speculation will get a rest once the official notification is out. Going by the grapevine, the official notification for CAT 2017 which is to be conducted by IIM Lucknow this year will be out tomorrow. An estimated 2 lakh candidates will register for the exam this year. CAT is one of the most reputed management entrance exams in the country.This year IIM Lucknow PGP Admission Chair Professor Neeraj Dwivedi will be the convener for CAT exam. IIM Lucknow has been given the responsibility to convene CAT exam after an interval of seven years. It is expected that the IIM will introduce certain changes or additions in the exam pattern and/or test city, date and application process.Once the official notification is out, students planning to appear for the exam will have, at the least, the following information:1. Commencement of application process and last date to apply2. Where to apply? Usually each IIM revamps and updates the official CAT website for the current year, so the website may be the same as last year that is iimcat.ac.in.3. Application Fee. The fee may be increased or may remain the same as last year.4. Exam Centres. It is expected that IIM Lucknow may add some more exam cities to the list to increase participation of students from small towns.5. Exam date and sessions. Like last year, there is a high probability, that CAT will be conducted on a single day in multiple sessions.6. Eligibility and Registration. The official notification will also clarify the eligibility requirements for CAT 2017 and the reservation policy followed by IIMs during admission process. Students must understand that reservation applies to seats during admission process and not to the exam itself. Students from reserved categories will get relaxation on eligibility and shortlisting criteria for WAT and PI.