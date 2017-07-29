IIM Lucknow To Release CAT 2017 Notification Soon

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will release official notification for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 soon. The detailed notification will be available at iiml.ac.in. The exam which has a greater probability of being held in November 2017 will be convened by IIM Lucknow. Though exactly not ascertained, the institute is likely to bring in certain changes in the exam. This year IIM Lucknow PGP Admission Chair Professor Neeraj Dwivedi will be the convener for CAT exam. IIM Lucknow will take the responsibility after a gap of seven years.
CAT is a management aptitude test, held every year to grant admission to two year post graduate diploma (PGDM) programmes, commonly known as Master of Business Administration (MBA) offered by IIMs. The test comprises of written test ability test/ group discussions, personal interview and scores obtained in CAT.
Apart from this, IIMs also offer Fellow programme in Management course, a full time doctoral programme. For working professionals, there is Executive post graduate programme.
CAT 2016 announcement was made on 31 July, last year and detailed advertisement was published in newspapers across the country. The exam was held on 4 December 2016 in 138 cities.
